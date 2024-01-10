Italian floral art podcast
By The Italian Florist Association
Would you like to learn all the secrets of real artisan florists hailing straight from the Italian homeland? Look no further than our Italian Florist Association podcast! Meet us (virtually) in January to discuss the best way to grow Mediterranean flowers in your own garden, following century-old wisdom and techniques!
Free event
to PST
Visit the event website
Report this event
Podcasting’s biggest, free, events board - reaching more than 29,272 newsletter subscribers every weekday. Add your event